Liberia: Pres. Weah Appoints New Supt. for Mcss

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a new Superintendent for the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), replacing Mr. Benjamin Jacobs, who tenure has expired.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says the new MCSS boss is Mr. Isaac Saye-Lakpoh Zawolo.

The appointment made Tuesday, November 21, 2023, takes immediate effect.

Teachers of the School System abandoned a one-day strike following a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Acting Minister of Education Latin Da-Thong and outgoing Superintendent Adolphus Benjamin Jacobs.

They had presented six-count demands to the government, among others, calling for restitution of monies illegally deducted from teachers' salaries since 2019, stabilization of teachers' salaries to ease current fluctuation of their monthly salaries, payment of US$50,000 promised by the Minister of Finance Tweah as budgetary support to the System, appointment of a new board superintendent, as tenure of current Superintendent Benjamin Jacobs expires, adjustment of salaries for teachers who obtained bachelor degrees from teacher's college.

The President of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association Augustine Nyormui said they reached a fruitful decision in Tuesday, November 16, meeting held at the MCSS Head Office in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Mr. Nyormui disclosed that following That meeting, the government agreed to pay US$50,000 to the MCSS to augment its budget, adjust or stabilize teachers' salaries effective December and to vet a new superintendent for the System.

"Our one day action claimed the government's attention and it was the first time since we started the campaign for us to meet the Finance Minster and it went well, we are grateful", he said.

The Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) provides primary and secondary education to the population of the Monrovia metropolitan area, Liberia. It was established by government charter in 1964 under the Act to Amend the Education Law to Create the Monrovia Consolidated School System.

Prior to the creation of the MCSS, schools in Monrovia were individually administered by principals reporting directly to the Ministry of Education. A Memorandum of Understanding, the preliminary step to the establishment of the system, was signed on 28 February 1963.

Meanwhile, in consonance with the LEITI Act of 2009, President Weah with immediate effect made several appointments here on Monday, 22 November affecting the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG).

The appointments comprise representatives of Civil Society Organizations, the Private Sector, Government, and international observers.

Those appointed are:

Civil Society Organizations

Mrs. Cecelia Danuweli Publish What You Pay - Liberia

Mr. Winston W. Wreh Liberia Labour Congress

Mr. Fallah B. Kamara Mineral Civil society organizations if Liberia

Mrs. Loreta Pope Kai National Civil Society Council of Liberia

Private Sector

Mr. Marcus Wleh Mining Sector Representative

Mr. Elvis G. Morris Agriculture Sector Representative

Mr. James M. Strothe Oil Sector Representative

Mr. E. Ekema A. Witherspoon, I Forestry Representative

Government of Liberia

Hon. C. Mike Doryen Forestry Development Authority

Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., Ministry of Finance and Development Planning

Hon. Gesler E. Murray Ministry of Mines and Energy

Atty. Saifuah M. Gray National Oil Company of Liberia

Hon. Jeanine M. Cooper Ministry of Agriculture

Cllr. F. Musa Dean Ministry of Justice

Hon. Varney Sirleaf Ministry of Internal Affairs

Hon. Thomas Doe-Nah Liberia Revenue Authority

Hon. Archie N. Donmo Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority

Observers

United States Embassy

GIZ

The President named Mr. C. Mike Doryen as Chairman of the MSG and Minister E. Gelser Murray as Co-Chairperson.

He has asked the new MSG to ensure that Liberia effectively implements the requirements of the EITI 2019 Standard.

The new Multi-Stakeholder Group will serve a three-year term in keeping with sections 6.5 and 6.6 of the Act, according to the Executive Mansion.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/mcss-teachers-abandon-go-slow/ Press Release