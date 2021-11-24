Liberia: Lead National Reconciliation - Commencement Speaker Tells Ameu Graduates

The Commencement Speaker for the 21st commencement convocation of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) in Monrovia Dr. Phillip Z. Ireland has encouraged graduates of the University to lead national reconciliation and remain united in their journey.

"Put away nepotism, tribalism, and separating into parties Dr. Ireland", Dr. Ireland cautions the graduating class.

He says success is not a one-man show, but teamwork, and every member of the team has a part to play, adding that if experienced individuals are left out of the team based on nepotism, tribalism, and politics, the team will often lose.

Dr. Ireland reminded the graduates that to have good success in their careers, they have to give back to Liberia which has contributed to their development.

"This is one of the greatest lessons of life, to be fulfilled and happy you have to give something back."

The convocation speaker continues that the world is rapidly changing but the developing world is faced with many challenges, noting that the socioeconomic system that runs this world has had a deleterious effect on the environment like Climate Change, Coronavirus, and on sustainable development in emerging and developing countries.

He further explains that other challenges engulfing developing nations include globalization, corruption, rural and urban poverty, and gender.

He says to become successful in this changing world, graduates must have not only essential knowledge, skills, and attitude about various fields they acquired in university but also seek other pearls of wisdom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ireland is currently head of the emergency department and runs the endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolic disease clinic at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia.

Also speaking at the occasion, the President of AMEU, Dr. Alvin E. Attah says members of the 21st graduating class have done their work, they have sat all of their classes and it is time for them to get their results.

He adds they have their opportunity to examine the kind of society they want to live in, stressing the graduates have arrived at a crossroads not just economical but a social and ethical crossroads, and now have the opportunity to do more than what they have done.

Some three hundred graduates receive undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in various disciplines after completion of studies at the AMEU.