Liberia: Six Liberians Benefit Chevening Scholarship

Six Liberians are proud scholars from the global Chevening program sponsored by the Government of the United Kingdom. The beneficiaries are 2019-2020 cohorts of Liberian Chevening Scholars who completed their studies with distinctions in various professional disciplines and have returned home.

They include Attorney Lamii Kpargoi, who specializes in Labour Law & Corporate Governance, studied at University of Bristol, Britain; Sedia Williams Wallor, LLM in Energy & Natural Resources Law, studied at Queen Mary University, London; Yah Vallah Parwon, LLM in Law, Gender, Conflict & Human Rights, studies at the University of Ulster; Kalilu Donzo, Master's in Biomedical Sciences, Plymouth University; Celia Vanyah Kaman, Master's of Science in Public Health for Development, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Welma K. Neufville, MSc in Health, Safety & Environment Management, studied at the University of Birmingham, respectively.

The British Embassy in Liberia honored the scholars over the weekend in Monrovia, awarding certificates to each of them for going thru a very competitive exercise beginning from submission of application, meeting all requirements for qualification, and flying to Britain for one year of stringent academic work in careers of their choice before returning to Liberia.

British Ambassador here Neil Bradley, who certificated the honorees, says Chevening is the UK government's prestigious scholarship programme for future world leaders that is hugely competitive.

Chevening boasts of an alumni network of over 50,000, including an illustrious list of senior figures in politics, business, law, and other fields with no less than i8 former and current heads of state being Chevening alumni, Ambassador Bradley explained.

He said for many Chevening Scholars, the opportunity to further their career and study at the best universities in the world is an opportunity which might otherwise be unaffordable to them, adding the academic skills and the connections scholars make whilst on the Chevening programme enable them to become pioneers in their specific field - from finance to healthcare to governance - and to apply those skills and knowledge to make a positive, lasting impact in their home country

Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayan, in subsequent remarks noted that in the absence of requisite knowledge and experiences, it would be more of a challenge to move Liberia forward, adding "We express our gratitude to the Government of the UK for this unique opportunity to Liberians."

Minister Kemayan recalls that the UK-Liberia relationship dates as far as Liberia's Independence in 1847 when Britain recognized Liberia as an Independent country before the United States, Liberia's traditional friend, therefore, he takes pride in the scholars for their individual achievement.