Liberia: Ambulance Kills 1, Injured Several Others

An ambulance of the Cavalla Rubber Cooperation has killed a commercial motorcyclist instantly in Maryland County, leaving several pedestrians seriously injured in an accident.

The 20-year-old victim is identified as Tom Pokolo from Karluway, electoral district#3, Maryland while the injured persons yet to be identified are receiving medication at Pleebo Health Center in Pleebo City, the provisional capital.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the heart of Pleebo City at about 3:30pm.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the deceased was riding along with two persons believed to be passengers when the bike broke down in the middle of the street.

They continue that while trying to start the bike or to subsequently push it off the street, the ambulance came from the opposite direction with a pregnant woman on board who reportedly gave birth in the vehicle while on her to the Pleebo Health Center.

They explain that prior to the arrival of the ambulance, the two persons riding with the deceased jumped from the bike and escaped the scene after they had noticed the speeding ambulance from a distance, while the cyclist struggled to the bike started but to no avail.

Eyewitnesses disclose that the ambulance driver, only identified as Francis, was speeding excessively, and upon noticing the cyclist struggling to start his bike in the middle, he applied break from a distance but because of the speed, he couldn't prevent the accident, thus running into the victim and killing him instantly, before crashing into a nearby shop.

About four persons were in the ambulance, including the driver, a pregnant woman, who had earlier given birth on board, and a nurse who reportedly suffered a broken arm. The occupants were subsequently taken to the Pleebo Health Center onboard a motorbike.

The Liberia National Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the accident right in the heart of Pleebo city.

"This other kind of death is very bad mehn, the cyclist left his home to hustle; see what it has ended to", they lamented.

"My people, only God knows what is happening now oooh because this wonderful road is causing more untimely deaths!"

The latest death from an ambulance accident brings to 19, accident-related deaths from January to November 21, 2021, in the county.

In June 2021, an employee of Golden Verolum Liberia (GVL) Joseph, died instantly in a tragic accident during a graduation ceremony.