Nigeria: Govt to Conduct Assessment Needs for Climate Change Mitigation

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and other key stakeholders, are working on a needs assessment for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, said this was to provide a national technology action plan that would guide both public and private sector investments towards the low carbon emission pathway in the country.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the 15th National Stakeholders' Forum organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

He said the needs assessment was in fulfilment of the recently reviewed Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contribution under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Represented by Peter Ekweozoh, Director of Environmental Sciences and Technology in the ministry, Onu said the TNA project "is to "prioritize technological means for achieving Nigeria's development priorities in a sustainable manner."