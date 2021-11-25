Nigeria's National Carrier, Air Nigeria, Takes Off April 2022, Says Sirika

Nigeria Air
24 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — Nigeria's national carrier, Air Nigeria, is set to commence operations by April 2022, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said.

The minister disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday after the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He explained that the national carrier will be run by a company in which the Nigerian government will hold a 5% stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs holding 46%, while the remaining 49% will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

Sirika also stressed that the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.

