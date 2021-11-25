Kenya: Michael Olunga Wins AFC Champions League Golden Boot

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga emerged the top scorer in the 2021 AFC Champions League after the conclusion of the tournament on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal lifted the trophy for the fourth time.

The centre forward netted nine goals in the 40-team tournament held between April 14 and November 23 this year. All his goals came in Group "C" of the West Region held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

9⃣ GOALS 🎩

🇶🇦 @DuhailSC's Kenyan striker @OgadaOlunga is #ACL2021 top scorer 👏

Congratulations 🎉#ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/lRiL1lIazY

-- #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) November 23, 2021

Olunga, 27, made his ACL debut with one goal in Al Duhail's 2-0 win against Iraqi side Al Shorta on April 15.

He then scored in the 1-1 against Al Alhi Saudi (April 18), grabbed a hat-trick in their 4-3 victory over Iranian giants Esteghlal (April 21), two goals in the 2-2 stalemate against Esteghlal (April 24).

He then scored one goal in a 2-1 loss to Al Shorta and once against Al Ahli Saudi as the Qatar giants crushed out at the group stage at the expense of Esteghlal.

Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia hit Esteghlal 2-0 in Round of 16, Persepolis (Iran) 3-0 in quarter-finals, fellow Saudis Al Nassr 2-1 in semi-finals before hitting South Korean side Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final.

In the top scorer's charts, Olunga finished his first ever AFC Champions League campaign one goal ahead of Brazilian Gustavo from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors who was followed closely by team-mate Modou Barrow from Gambia (six goals).

Al Duhail are also in the 2022 Champions League after completing the 2021-2022 Qatar Stars League in second place behind Al Sadd.