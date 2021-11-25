Kenya: Odhiambo is Gor's Betsafe Player of the Month

Gor Mahia centre back Frank Odhiambo is confident that they will trounce AS Otoho d'Oyo of Republic of Congo in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup second round play-off on Sunday.

Odhiambo, who scooped the club's Player of the Month Award for Octobrt, on Wednesday said that despite coach Mark Harrison only having 16 players available for the game, they can upset the Congolese giants and make it to the group stages of the competition.

He scooped the award after being voted by K'Ogalo fans and was awarded Sh25,000 by the club sponsor, Betsafe after the team's training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

"We have a game in Congo this weekend and we want to finish the job in the first leg," said an elated Odhiambo as he received his award from Betsafe CEO Vincent Simiyu.

The central defender has been a crucial part of Gor Mahia's back four since his first appearance for the senior side in May 2021 against Nairobi City Stars in a Football Kenya Federation League match.

"I'm grateful to the Gor Mahia fraternity, the coaches and the players, because without them, I wouldn't be able to bag the award. I'd also like to urge the sponsors, Betsafe, to keep on giving us the awards because they motivate us," said Odhiambo.

Simiyu congratulated K'Ogalo for an excellent start to the 2021/2022 season that has them unbeaten and top of the league.

"I'd like to congratulate Gor Mahia for the good start of the season, and as your sponsors we are happy to support the team as they push for excellence. I urge the players as they go to Congo over the weekend, to remember that they are representing themselves, their families, and Kenya as a whole," said Simiyu.

Betsafe began the award of the month initiative for AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia early this year.