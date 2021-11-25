Kenya: Is Comedian Nasra Yusuf Divorcing Rashid?

Fans of former Churchill Show comedienne Nasra Yusuf have suffered a collective heartbreak after she announced her break up with hubby Rashid Abdalla.

In a post on social media that was accompanied by a black rose flower, the comedienne revealed that they are set to divorce.

"Dear #Nasrashid fans, I'm sorry to disappoint y'all but Rashid and I are no longer together. It's been an exciting yet challenging journey and we both feel like we deserve better. I'll be filing for my divorce soon because of irreconcilable issues and I'm already adjusting to being single... I take this time to appreciate the support you've shown us. asanteni sana. and please don't give up on love because of one bad ending (sic)," posted the comedienne.

This has caused an uproar on social media with many fans devastated at the revelation, while others claim that the comedy couple could be clout-chasing.

However, according to some comments on Nasra's post, most of her fans seem to believe this is just but a prank leading up to the show with the celebrity couple, Milly Chebby and Terrence Creative.

Some of the comments include:

Terrence Creative wrote: "Ngamwaya."

Milly Chebby said: "Nasra wacha nifike kwako."

MCA Tricky added: "Wacha tu tununue tickets, dod rush_id!! @nasrayusuff."

Other celebrities like Aaliyah Khan and YY Comedian shared laughing emojis.

Nasra and Rashid have been married for seven months, after dating for three years.

However, as of now, neither one of them is yet to comment on the matter.