Kenya: Rufftone Declares Candidature for Nairobi Senatorial Seat

Gospel artiste Rufftone has declared his candidature in the Nairobi's senatorial seat in next year's General Election.

This comes a year after the artiste hinted his interest in running for a political seat, although at the time he did not disclose which seat.

The rapper made the announcement during an interview with comedian Churchill (Dan Ndambuki) in the Churchill show.

The Tsinyanga Tsiwere hit maker said that he was confident that his name would be in the ballot in the next year's general election.

"You are looking at the new incoming senator, Nairobi, Mr Roy Smith Mwatia. I'll be vying 2022," he said.

The singer, with more than 20 years experience in the industry, said he is particularly keen on empowering the youth, most of whom are jobless and immersed in antisocial behaviour.

The gospel musician joins the list of celebrities who have decided and publicly announced their intentions of vying for various elective positions next year.

Among them is comedian Jalang'o (Felix Odiwour), who recently announced that he would be vying for the Member of Parliament seat for Lang'ata constituency.

Earlier this month, comedian and rapper Jasper Muthomi better known as MC Jessy declared that he will be running for the South Imenti Parliamentary seat.