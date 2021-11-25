Tanzania: Education for All Remains Big Agenda

AS Tanzania prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence late next month, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says the government is fully committed to removing barriers in the education sector, including allowing pregnant girls in both primary and secondary schools to continue with formal studies after delivering.

The commitment was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Joyce Ndalichako, when outlining the achievements attained during 60 years of the country's independence, when presenting the ministry's report before journalists in the country's capital, Dodoma.

Prof Ndalichako also said that in efforts to ensure that all Tanzanians gets the required basic education, from now on, pupils whose examination results are annulled because of cheating and those who do not make it to the rate pass will be given the second chance to re-seat for the national examination.

"The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) will soon provide the modalities on how pupils in these groups can reseat for their exams, and those who will reseat and pass will be allowed to continue with their studies in public schools, and this decision has considered the fact that form four and form six candidates whose examination results ought to be annulled and those who do not make it to the required passing rates are given the second chance," she said adding that it was high time for the government to apply a similar initiative to primary school pupils.

However, Prof Ndalichako said the government would make sure that stern disciplinary measures were instituted against all public servants, who engage in any national examination leakage and cheating.

In the ministry's top priorities, Prof Ndalichako said the sixth phase government would continue with its much popularized policy on free basic education in ensuring that all Tanzanian pupils are getting education without bottlenecks.

On Higher Learning institutions for the country's 60 years of independence, Prof Ndalichako said the government had made tremendous strides especially in loans issuance being provided by the Higher Education Students' Loans Board ((HESLB), adding that during 2021/2022 academic year, the budget for loans increased from 464bn/- to about 570bn/-.