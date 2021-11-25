Tanzania: IFC Warns of Job Scams in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has alerted the public of an online jobs scam, with unknown individuals and entities impersonating the organisation and seeking payments from those applying for jobs.

According to a statement from IFC, the scammers have created a series of fake websites, emails, job offer letters, and URLs falsely claiming to be from IFC in Tanzania.

The agency further denied that it is involved with any of these websites or the call for applications.

"We strongly caution the public to be wary of these and other individuals or groups that falsely claim to be associated with IFC or other members of the World Bank Group," read part of the statement.

Further the statement read that IFC would never request cheques, money transfers, bank statements or other personal financial information to secure a job or to conduct background checks.

It adds: IFC has a standard and elaborate job application process for potential employees seeking IFC jobs.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group--is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.