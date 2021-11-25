Egypt: Minister of Women, President of National Council for Women in Egypt Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and Elderly Affairs Amel Moussa Belhaj and President of the National Council for Women in Egypt (NCW) Maya Morsi discussed ways to increase cooperation, at a working meeting held Wednesday in Cairo.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 19th session of the Executive Council of the Arab Women Organisation held on November 23 and 24 in Cairo.

It highlighted the importance of empowering women in rural areas and combating violence against women, and discussed the organisation of a conference to review experiences in the economic empowerment of rural women in both countries.

The two sides also discussed the organisation of two conferences in 2022 in order to share expertise and sign a bilateral executive programme that strengthens cooperation.

The Minister highlighted the importance of sharing expertise, while reviewing Tunisia's experience in the economic empowerment of women in rural areas and the gains of Tunisia's legislation in combating violence against women.

For her part, Maya Morsi recalled the programmes and projects in Egypt aimed at ensuring women's empowerment as well as the mechanisms adopted to help women in rural areas carry out sustainable businesses.