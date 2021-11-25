Gambia: West Coast Regional 3rd Division Qualifiers to Start Soon

The 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league qualifiers is set to start soon. Forty teams are set to compete in the qualifiers.

Three teams will gain promotion to the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third division league proper.

The winner for the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional third tier campaign will gain automatic promotion to the second division.

Meanwhile, Greater Tomorrow Football Academy clinched West Coast regional third division league title last season after beating Lamin United in a final played at the Real de Banjul Football Academy.