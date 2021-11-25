Gambia: Greater Tommorow Suffer Another Defeat in 2nd Division League

24 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy on Monday suffered another defeat in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Brikama based football academy slipped to Dibba Oil FC 1-0 in their opening league game before rubbing shoulders with Gunjur United, who drew 1-1 with Young Africa in their opening league encounter.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy were eager to stun Gunjur United to recover in the country's second tier but lost to the Coastal Town boys 1-0 in their week-two fixture at the Late Ousman Saho football field.

The Brikama based football academy remained pointless in the country's second tier after losing their two opening matches.

The victory earned Gunjur United top-spot on the second division league table with 4 points.

Meanwhile, Young Africans beat Jarra West 1-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to clinch their first victory in the country's second tier.

The win earned Young Africans second-place on the second division league table with 4 points.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X