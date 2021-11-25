Gambia: Greater Tommorow Suffer Another Defeat in 2nd Division League

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy on Monday suffered another defeat in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Brikama based football academy slipped to Dibba Oil FC 1-0 in their opening league game before rubbing shoulders with Gunjur United, who drew 1-1 with Young Africa in their opening league encounter.

Greater Tomorrow Football Academy were eager to stun Gunjur United to recover in the country's second tier but lost to the Coastal Town boys 1-0 in their week-two fixture at the Late Ousman Saho football field.

The Brikama based football academy remained pointless in the country's second tier after losing their two opening matches.

The victory earned Gunjur United top-spot on the second division league table with 4 points.

Meanwhile, Young Africans beat Jarra West 1-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to clinch their first victory in the country's second tier.

The win earned Young Africans second-place on the second division league table with 4 points.