Gambia: DCAF Trains 30 Journalists On Elections Reporting

At least 30 journalists from the print, electronic and online media recently completed a five-day intensive training on election reporting.

The training was convened by Geneva Center for Security Governance in partnership with The Gambia Press Union (GPU) through the support of the European Union.

The training, held at National Nutrition Agency (NANa) along the Bertil Harding highway, was designed to expose participants to the role of media in monitoring and ensuring objective reporting on elections and security.

It also seeks to harness the skills of participants to be able to share ideas and experiences in better understanding of safety and security considerations related to elections reporting.

At the closing ceremony, Ken Isaac, head of DCAF Gambia Office, expressed his institution's resolve to continue supporting capacity building of Gambian journalists and media practitioners.

Muhammed S. Bah, president of The Gambia Press Union, thanked the donors for their support to Gambian journalists, saying the training is crucial in reporting about election issues as the country heads to December 4th polls.

He expressed optimism that the knowledge gained at the forum would help strengthen the understanding of journalists on election.

Bah equally urged donors to consider organising such trainings on security related issues, while urging DCAF to continue its collaborations with the Gambian media.

"I will recommend DCAF to probably have reporting grant for journalists. You can look into that for journalists to do security sector reporting." he concluded

At the end of the training participants were awarded certificates of participation.