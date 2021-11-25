Tanzania: Samia for Modern Road Safety Checks

Arusha — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has agreed to a request to equip the traffic police with modern gear to curb escalating road tragedies.

She said here yesterday that modern equipment would enhance road safety in that culprits would be easily detected and booked.

She also hinted on the need to review legislation on traffic offenses, saying the existing laws should not be a hindrance to the fight against road carnage.

President Hassan revealed this when responding to a request from the Traffic Police for the unit to be equipped with modern gear to effectively undertake its task.

The appeal was made before the President graced the opening of the National Road Safety Week which is being marked here at the national level.

She regretted that 90 percent of road accidents in Tanzania were due to human errors such as drunken driving and sheer negligence by drivers and other road users.