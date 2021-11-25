Tanzania: Samia for Modern Road Safety Checks

24 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has agreed to a request to equip the traffic police with modern gear to curb escalating road tragedies.

She said here yesterday that modern equipment would enhance road safety in that culprits would be easily detected and booked.

She also hinted on the need to review legislation on traffic offenses, saying the existing laws should not be a hindrance to the fight against road carnage.

President Hassan revealed this when responding to a request from the Traffic Police for the unit to be equipped with modern gear to effectively undertake its task.

The appeal was made before the President graced the opening of the National Road Safety Week which is being marked here at the national level.

She regretted that 90 percent of road accidents in Tanzania were due to human errors such as drunken driving and sheer negligence by drivers and other road users.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X