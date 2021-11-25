Malawi, Mozambique Sign Bilateral Agreements to Improve Living Standards

Malawi and her neighbouring country, Mozambique have signed significant bilateral trade and industry agreements in a bid to ease out the cost of living for the two nations' people and to ensure that the two countries are heading onto a right economic path to progress and prosperity.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says Mozambique's President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi three-day state visit to Malawi will have long-lasting benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

Chakwera was speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe during the joint press briefing.

"I must also thank Your Excellency for the remarkable progress we have made in our bilateral talks, ensuring that the memories and history we have made produce development benefits for our peoples.

"The MOMA Interconnection Project will ensure that the electricity blackouts we have already put behind us in Malawi remain in the past, and it is notable at this project will connect Malawi to the Southern Africa Power Pool for the first time, adding clean energy to our national grid," said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader said, the railway project connecting Malawi to the Sena Line will ease the transportation of goods and services for our peoples and spur economic growth of the two countries.

President Chakwera further said the development foundation laid, gives opportunities for the two neighbouring countries working closely together going forward.

He said was particularly having in mind the opportunity to work closely together on various projects along the Sena Railway Corridor and other infrastructural projects along the Nacala and Beira Corridors.

Chakwera said he was happy that the agreement will give opportunity to work closely together on the resumption of services of Mozambican vessels between the Nyasa Province, Likoma Island, and Nkhata Bay.

"These are the sort of projects we need to champion in order for Mozambique and Malawi to lead by example in creating integrated SADC infrastructure for sustainable economic development.

"I am delighted that our cooperation is backed by the legal instruments our two Governments have just signed. In particular, the Revised Bilateral Trade," said Chakwera.

It is believed that the One-Stop Border Post Agreement will simplify, harmonise and expedite border controls, and enhance trade facilitation between the two countries.

Additionally, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in mining during this visit will also contribute towards stronger and sustained cooperation between Malawi and Mozambique in the area of minerals and upstream petroleum (oil and gas) resources development, and we are grateful for the chance to glean from Mozambique's experience in this area.

For all these achievements and more, I thank you, Your Excellency, and it is now my honour to invite you to address the press as Malawi's truest friend," Chakwera said.

In his remarks, Nyusi said he was happy that Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has demonstrated to be a true friend.

He said he was happy that lives of the people from the two countries will no longer be same once the lined up projects have been implemented.

Nyusi encouraged Malawi to work hard and have its rail connected to Mozambique so that Malawi is ready to transport fuel.

"Fuel drives the economy of this country and once the rail line is connected Malawi will be able to transport fertilizer and fuel on the rail line this will cut the transport cost almost by half," said Nyusi.

While in the country, the two Heads of state and government shared information on the Political, Economic and Social importance of the historical ties that exist between the two countries, and shared notes on issues of common interest in the Region, Continent and across the Globe.

During the visit, the two leaders agreed on the following: Continue working together to maintain and strengthen bilateral ties in various areas of mutual interest and on the basis of mutual benefit; Maintain Political and Diplomatic consultations for the joint search for solutions to issues of mutual interest, such as armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, peace, security, development, climate change, COVID-19, among others.

The two leaders further agreed to strengthen the Malawi - Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) and the two presidents further agreed that the Malawi - Mozambique JPCC should be held regularly, with Malawi reiterating its willingness to host the 14th Session of the Malawi - Mozambique JPCC in Lilongwe, in 2022, conditions permitting.

In the same vein, Mozambique reiterated its readiness to host the 14th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) between Mozambique and Malawi, in Maputo, Mozambique, in 2022, conditions permitting.