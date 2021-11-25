Malawi: Nyusi's Visit a Foundation for Development Between Malawi and Mozambique' - Says Chakwera.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says the three day state visit to Malawi by Mozambican President Felipe Jacinto Nyusi has cemented a solid foundation for future development opportunities between the two neighboring countries.

Addressing a joint media briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chakwera described Nyusi's visit to the country as history to unmake all past and future obstacles that stood between the two countries.

"A Mozambican president standing side by side with a Malawian president on Malawian soil and in friendly terms is a historic milestone. The Mozambique - Malawi inter connection project will ensure that the electricity blackouts we have already put behind remain a thing of the past.

"It is notable that this project will connect Malawi to the Southern Africa Power Pool for the first time adding clean energy to our national grid.

Similarly, emphasized the visibly jovial Chakwera, the railway project connecting Malawi to the Sena line will ease transportation of goods and services for our peoples and spur economic growth for our two countries.

Said Chakwera: "With the developmental foundation we have laid for working closely together going forward are many. I also have in mind the resumption of services of Mozambican vessels between the Nyasa Province, Likoma Island and Nkhata Bay."

In his remarks, Nyusi thanked Chakwera for inviting him to come to Malawi and also to open the 5th SADC Industrialization Week.

"Chakwera attaches very much priority on matters of industrialization. I recall when I came to Maputo he addressed business people from Mozambique and SADC.

"It is high time now that we make use and add value to raw materials so that we increase our productivity. Indeed industrialization is one of the activities on which we propel our development," he said

Nyusi added that his government is eyeing works that will help to promote the prosperity of peoples of the two countries.

At the end of the visit, the two leaders have signed a bilateral trade agreement and a one stop border agreement among others.