Algeria: President Tebboune Has Brought About Change, Developed New Republican Traditions

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has indeed brought about a real change and developed republican traditions, worthy of a democracy of this century, said the outgoing members in the aftermath of the installation of new members of the Constitutional Court.

The installation of the new members of this court, in the presence of the outgoing members, who were honored by the Republic at the end of their mission, is the first in the history of young Algerian democracy.

Definitely, there is a Tebboune style. The President of the Republic has introduced new practices and he is clearly determined to endow the state with republican traditions worthy of a modern state.

The presidency of Abdelmadjid Tebboune is bringing about "lasting changes" in terms the state's functioning. The institutional order has changed as well as the political order. The president has ended "this disconnection between the potential and the reality."

Despite resistance, he has succeeded in freeing himself from the outdated and restrictive model of governance.

For his part, the elected member, Omar Boudiaf, welcomed the transition, through the advent of this Court, from a legal system based since 1989 on the Constitutional Council to a system relying on the Constitutional Court through the amendment of the Basic Law in 2020.

The other elected member, constitutionalist Fatiha Benabbou, said that the Constitutional Court, which is intended to be "a purely judicial institution," "will play a major role in reviewing the constitutionality of laws and prioritizing cases."

These views were supported by Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Abderrachid Tabi, for whom the setting up of this Court constituted "'a new milestone in the building of state institutions and the strengthening of democratic practices in Algeria."

The assumption of duties by members of the Court "which constitutes another stage of reform contained in the presidential program, is no less important than the previous stages," which began with the referendum on the Constitution, then the legislative elections and finally the local elections scheduled for next Saturday," said the Justice Minister.