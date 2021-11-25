African Legends to Join CAF, Egypt FA for a Centenary Celebration Football Match in Cairo

Some of Africa's celebrated former players including former CAF African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o and legendary Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will be amongst the guests who will join the Egypt Football Association centenary celebrations on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

The celebrations will include a football match that has been organised on the side-lines of the 13th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and presidents and delegates from the CAF Member Associations will also join the celebrations.

Also in the list of players expected to attend is Wael Gomaa - the three time TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations winner and former Al Ahly player