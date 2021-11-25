African Legends to Join CAF, Egypt FA for a Centenary Celebration Football Match in Cairo

24 November 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Some of Africa's celebrated former players including former CAF African Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o and legendary Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary will be amongst the guests who will join the Egypt Football Association centenary celebrations on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

The celebrations will include a football match that has been organised on the side-lines of the 13th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and presidents and delegates from the CAF Member Associations will also join the celebrations.

Also in the list of players expected to attend is Wael Gomaa - the three time TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations winner and former Al Ahly player

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X