Nigeria's Oshodi Elected ITTF Executive Vice President

Nigeria's Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been elected as the Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held yesterday in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Oshodi polled 116 out of the 136 votes cast at the election to emerge winner among the 14 candidates that vied for the office of the Executive Vice Presidents.

Oshodi is the second Nigerian to be elected to the world body after Segun George and he will serve along seven other Executive Vice Presidents elected at the AGM.

Sweden's Petra Sorling became the first woman to be elected as President of ITTF. She clinched the office of the 95-year-old international federation unopposed having been nominated by the Swedish Table Tennis Association and accepted by all the 226-member association across the world.

Egypt's Alaa Meshref was reelected into the Executive Committee (EC) of ITTF. It is the first time Africa will have two representatives in the EC.

Other elected Vice Presidents include; Graham SYMONS (AUS), Alaor AZEVEDO (BRA), LIU Guoliang (CHN), Roland NATRAN (HUN), Masahiro MAEHARA (JPN) and Khalil AL-MOHANNADI (QAT)

The new president of the ITTF and the eight elected Vice Presidents will join the ITTF Athletes Commission Chair Zoran Primorac of Croatia and IOC Member Ryu Seungmin of Korea Republic to form the complete ITTF Executive Committee (EC).

Earlier this year, Oshodi was elected as the Deputy President of African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF). He is an engineer and a lawyer.