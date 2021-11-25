Nigeria: Clark Challenges Buhari to Implement APC Report On Restructuring

Abuja — Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a meeting of representatives of Nigeria to deliberate on the report submitted by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai-led committee set up by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on restructuring.

Briefing newsmen at his Asokoro, Abuja residence yesterday, the former federal commissioner of information claimed that the National Assembly spends on the Average N1 billion annually on a futile effort to review the country's constitution.

While lamenting that the situation of the country has worsened with President Buhari not ready to listen, he stressed that the call for restructuring is not anti-Buhari but for equity, fairness and justice.

According to him, restructuring was part of the President's campaign manifesto in 2011 when he contested for the presidency.

He therefore, was of the view that if the APC cannot implement its own committee's recommendations, it means that it lacks the necessary capacity under President Buhari.

Clark, who is also the leader of the Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), while noting that no part of the country will remain slaves to the other, warned that unless the injustice perceived by parts of the country is addressed, the issue of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators will be a child's play.

He said: "The statement of both the former chairman of APC, His Excellency, John Oyegun and El-Rufai himself. El-Rufai was blaming the National Assembly, because they have the power to make law, they have the power to constitute a constitution."

If the government in power in 2015, said that in our manifesto, restructuring of Nigeria for a better Nigeria is number one. And you came to power in 2015."

Now, we are in 2021, or two years more for you to go, you are not talking about your constitution.

"So your party said look, let us put into the writing. It was in our manifesto. Let us set your committee to examine the issue of restructuring and the party did it. What are they waiting for? Are they waiting for PDP to come into power before executing their own report? As I said, I am speaking on behalf of majority of Nigerians who are aggrieved. A meeting called by Mr. President to Aso Rock of representative of Nigeria will not last more than one day. The executive will then prepare a memorandum to the National Assembly and within three or four months they will be completed. The National Assembly has been spending N1 billion every year on amending the constitution of Nigeria for years now they have not been able to do so. So if the APC is the party ruling Nigeria today, it means it lacks power under President Buhari to implement whatever they want to implement in the interest of Nigeria.

"So the issue of time does not arise. If they want to do within six months, it will be carried out. otherwise, the problem of IPOB and others many others will join. Let me warn you that this country does not belong to a few individuals. What IPOB is doing, what the Yorubas are doing is still a child's play. No other Nigerian is prepared to subjugate himself. We may all join and there will be chaos in this country. Someone of us are already on our way out. But why should we live in Nigeria that God has given to us, the biggest country in Africa with resources, human resources after United States of America, I don't think there's anyone that can treat us like second hand citizen. But what are we doing with our resources? I know of a graduate with a first class degree that did his youth service in NNPC five years ago, or three years ago. He came to me here, he is from Cross River state, that he had a first class degree in civil engineering.

And after his one year youth service, the same NNPC organised interview examination for 1,000 that they wanted to employ about 1,000, this boy was not taken. Would it happens if he was from the North? De Klerk died only a few days ago in South Africa. What was the people fighting him against? By regarding the majority of the people as slaves, that is white man to black man. That was even bad. But today to allow a black man for me to be his slave, it won't be. Nigeria must be ready. The prison is not only for thieves, its meant for those who are fighting for the interest of their country. Some of us are ready for treasonable trial. We're ready to go. Nobody loves this country more than myself. Enough is enough."