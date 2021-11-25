South Africa: M-Net to Launch TV Series 'And Just Like That' This December

Die-hard fans of the Sex and the City reboot have been waiting on pins and needles to see just how HBO will carry on the beloved tale of three popular New York friends all these years later and come Monday, 13 December, South African fans of the franchise will also get to enjoy the show along with the rest of the world.

In an announcement shared on Wednesday, M-Net confirmed that the highly anticipated spin-off series, titled And Just Like That, will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) this December.

The TV series is an HBO Max Original and is the official Sex and the City reboot, the new chapter of the groundbreaking and now-iconic HBO series Sex and the City.

The series from executive producer Michael Patrick King follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

It has to be noted that DStv subscribers with a connected DStv Explora and the DStv App will get the exclusive opportunity to watch the Sex and the City reboot on DStv catch up, express from the U.S every Friday from 10 December onwards.