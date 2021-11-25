Ghana: Goldstar Air Donates Ghc30,000 PPE to GTA

A consignment of assorted personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over GH¢ 30,000.00,on Monday was donated to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) by Goldstar Air, a wholly-owned Ghanaian airline, towards this year's Kids in Tourism (KIT) festival slated to be held in Accra and Kumasi.

The items included 30 boxes of face shields, nose masks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, veronica buckets and liquid soap, to enhance the success of the event scheduled for December 3, 2021.

The programme, which forms part of the 'Beyond the Return' programme of activities, is being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldstar Air, Mr Eric Bannerman, said the company decided to support the initiative as part of its corporate social responsibility, adding that "children needed to be protected in these times to be able to live their full potential to grow to become responsible citizens."

The Executive Assistant, Mr Edmund Lamptey, said the presentation of the items was to keep the children away from harm and a way of educating and enlightening them about the pandemic and the need to stay safe all the time.

The Corporate Affairs Department of GTA, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, said more than 1,500 tourists were expected to participate in the December events.

Nana Akua Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer, KIT, said the festival was an annual event for children from different schools to showcase the rich tourism and cultural potentials of Ghana.

She said this year's edition, which would be held in Accra for the fifth time and in Kumasi for the second time, was expected to attract over 30 schools from each region across the country.

"On the day of the tourism festival, there's going to be a cultural display by the children, recitals and a grand durbar by the children from all 16 regions of Ghana. Resource persons will also interact and talk to them about the tourism potentials of Ghana. There is also going to be the Wear Ghana and Eat Ghana, and Feel Ghana show."