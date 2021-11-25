Ghana: 3,493,688 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Countrywide

A total of 3,493,688 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country as at November 18, 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

Out of the number, 3,043,956 AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered with a first dose of 2,885,227 and a second dose of 662,036.

The Service has also indicated that 16,455 doses of Sputnik-V have been administered with a first dose of 8,608 and a second dose of 7,847.

It said 219,305 doses of the Moderna vaccines, 45,343 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been administered while 168,629 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered.

The Service said, 842,225 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the 20,000,859 people targeted, making up a percentage of 4.2.

The number of persons receiving "AT LEAST" one dose is 2,820,092 representing 14.1 per cent.

Ghana experienced a surge in infections and fatalities in January 2021, entering a second wave of rising infections of COVID-19. The number of daily active cases in February 2021 was as high as the peak of the first wave in June 2020.

Furthermore, Ghana was also confirmed to have recorded the COVID-19 variant which first appeared in South Africa.

Hence, government rolled out the vaccination exercise to help save lives in the country in March, 2021.

This has however received low patronage by Ghanaians, partly due to the belief in herbal medicine, inadequate information about COVID-19 and people being oblivious of the vaccination benefits.

For this reason, the Service has called on all and sundry to get vaccinated along with ensuring a strict observance of the safety precautions to help control the pandemic and slow the development of new variants.