Tunisia: Medenine-Covid-19 - 9 More Cases of Infection in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the governorate of Medenine in the last 24 hours, following the publication of 527 tests results, bringing to 33,110 the total number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The new positive cases have been identified in Houmet Souk (8 cases) and Midoun (1 case), Director of Preventive Health in Medenine, Zayed El Anz, told TAP on Wednesday, adding that no death from the virus has been reported in the past few days in the region.

Currently, 9 COVID-19 patients are placed in the regional hospital Sadok Mkaddem in Djerba and 7 others are admitted in private clinics in the region, the same source said.

Moreover, 376,881 doses of vaccine against the Coronavirus have been administered to the inhabitants of the governorate of Medenine since the start of the national vaccination campaign in mid-March.