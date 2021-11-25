Tunisia: Medenine-Covid-19 - 9 More Cases of Infection in 24 Hours

24 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in the governorate of Medenine in the last 24 hours, following the publication of 527 tests results, bringing to 33,110 the total number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The new positive cases have been identified in Houmet Souk (8 cases) and Midoun (1 case), Director of Preventive Health in Medenine, Zayed El Anz, told TAP on Wednesday, adding that no death from the virus has been reported in the past few days in the region.

Currently, 9 COVID-19 patients are placed in the regional hospital Sadok Mkaddem in Djerba and 7 others are admitted in private clinics in the region, the same source said.

Moreover, 376,881 doses of vaccine against the Coronavirus have been administered to the inhabitants of the governorate of Medenine since the start of the national vaccination campaign in mid-March.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X