Egypt: Petrojet, Bechtel Sign Cooperation Protocol

The Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company (PETROJET) has signed a cooperation protocol with US giant Bechtel to offer training courses on the pilot and actual operation of projects.

The signing ceremony was attended Wednesday by Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla.

Under the protocol, the US company will train PETROJET's engineers and technicians on the latest techniques used in the project operation, the ministry said in a press release.

The project comes as part of cooperation between the two companies to test the pilot and actual operation of the Red Sea Petrochemicals Complex.

MENA