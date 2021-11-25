Egypt, USAID Sign Cooperation Agreement

24 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Local Development and USAID have signed a memorandum of understanding to implement a project for upgrading the skills of workforce in Egypt.

Attending the signing ceremony were Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy and Minister of International Cooperation Rania al Mashaat.

The deal is meant to implement the local economic development program successfully, said Shaarawy in statements.

He added that the agreement is also meant to upgrade the efficiency of workforce and improve the vocational environment.

Meanwhile, Mashaat underlined the importance of cooperation with the US in the different sectors.

She added that agreements that are signed with the USAID boost Egyptian development efforts in the fields of education, science and technology, agriculture, health, trade and investment.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

