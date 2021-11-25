Egypt: Govt' Dismisses Reports On Spread of Fake Medicines

24 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet Media Center denied reports on presence of counterfeit veterinary drugs in the markets.

In a statement Wednesday, the center said it contacted the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, which described such rumors as baseless, stressing that all veterinary medications in the market are safe, legally approved and subject to constant inspection.

The center called on all media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of news before publishing or sharing it so as not to stir public confusion.

X