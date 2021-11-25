Nigeria: JAMB Uncovers Over 706,000 Illegal Admissions

Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, says the board uncovered 706,189 illegal admissions by universities, colleges of education, polytechnics and other allies from 2017 to 2020.

He stated this on Tuesday at the consultative sensitization meeting with select stakeholders in Abuja.

He said the illegality was perpetrated in all the six geopolitical zones by public and private higher institutions.

Oloyede said the situation had damaged the image of the country.

He said about 114 universities accounted for 67.795 of the illegal admissions, 137 polytechnics 489,918; 80 colleges of education for 142, 818 and 37 other institutions, 5,678 cases.

He said such admissions were unknown to JAMB as prescribed by law.

He, however, said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had assented to the JAMB's plea for a last chance for the violators.

He said the institutions disregarded JAMB's Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS which allows institutions to "only admit candidates that met the requirements."

"He also approved the caveat that the culprits should, first and foremost, declare the number of candidates admitted outside CAPS between 2017 and 2020 by sending a formal letter of confession and disclosure to the JAMB Registrar," he said.