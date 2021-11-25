Gambia: Darboe to Drill 500 Boreholes in 5 Years

At Kerr Katim village in Nyamina West, the United Democratic Party's (UDP) leader lawyer Ousainou Darboe expressed solidarity with the community for lack of clean water.

"A UDP government wants to build 100 boreholes every year which in five years would accumulate to 500 boreholes and in the next 10 years, we want to make sure every community in the country will have access to clean water especially those in the rural Gambia," said Darboe.

"People of Kerr Katim, while you were crying over lack of access to water a few minutes ago, a friend of mine who's also a true supporter of UDP said, I should inform you that before December 4th, someone will come here to build you a borehole".

"I should inform you that he's not giving you the borehole because he wants you to vote for UDP but he's doing it after hearing the people of the community crying for water; he said he's doing it for humanitarian purpose and also for the fact that he's a patriot Gambian who loves his people."

Addressing the youths of the community, Darboe said: Youths of Kerr Katim, your future is a great concern for us especially in our 5-Point Agenda. We are aware that a lot of youths from Nyamina West left this soil for the 'backway'.

"So many youths from this community left through the Sahara Desert; a lot of them died on the way; some were eaten by wild animals; some died in the sea and many were even eaten by dogs and that's because the government hasn't been taking good care of its youths," he charged.

According to him, a UDP government would make sure the youths do not lose their lives through the backway again. A UDP government, he added, will make sure every youth who wants to travel for greener pasture overseas goes through a visa.

The UDP leader said a UDP government will create requisite skill centers for the youths and will also create a lot of good job opportunities that would benefit them and their families. "We would create skill centers for mechanical work, plumbing, electrical work, carpentry and tailoring among others for youths to train".

Darboe urged the youths of the community to remain peaceful during the election period. Fafa Ceesay, a native and strong leader at Kerr Katim assured the UDP leader that his community is 100% UDP and come December 4th they would prove it as promised.