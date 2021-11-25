Gambia: GWA Begins 3-Day Training of Trainers' Workshop

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) on Monday began a 3-day Training of Trainers workshop at the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Hall.

The training which brought together 40 participants drawn from the traditional wrestling and handicraft sectors is part of the European Union funded project "promoting investment in Culture, Creative Arts and Traditional Sports to Enhance Resilience against Climate Change in Local Communities".

The training workshop which began on Monday is expected to end on Wednesday 24 November, 2021.

Marcel Mendy, executive director of the National Sports Council (NSC) said, Gambian wrestling is growing rapidly and urged participants to take the training seriously.

"Wrestling is a sport that benefits a lot of people, if a wrestling event is organised even the woman selling peanuts benefits. So I urge all of you to take this training seriously and make sure you push your trainers to the wall because they are here to do a job," he advised.

Chris Addy-Nayo, the Project Consultant, said the project is delivering beyond his expectations.

"In Africa our governments concentrate more on other areas leaving our tradition, culture and art industries to struggle. This project is here to wake our governments up to see the benefits and potentials in our traditional sport (wrestling) and handicraft sector. I have to say that the implementation is going beyond my expectations," he said.

Mr. Addy-Nayo thanked partners involved and gave a brief summary of the second phase of the project.

Other speakers included Serign Modou Faye, president of Gambia Wrestling Association; Adama Gaye of Gaye Njorr Foundation; Sainey Ceesay of National Center for Arts and Culture and Baboucarr Saho, Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.