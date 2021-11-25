Gambia: Coaches Instructors' Course Ends At NTTC

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in collaboration with FIFA, recently concluded the five-day training of coaches' trainers at the home of Gambian football in Old Yundum.

The training brought together 20 participants which included nine of the Federation's appointed regional coaches, current and ex-coaches who will now serve as educators/instructors to the young and upcoming national and regional coaches.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Lamin M. Jassey the General Secretary of the GFF, said despite the challenges, football in The Gambia is going somewhere, compared to the past, when it used to be a means of entertainment.

He affirmed that today, it is an industry that contributes in generating income with more now building interest in the sport.

Jan Poulsen the FIFA Instructor from Denmark, said the training was intensive and that he had a good session as well as discussions with the trainees during the course.

He said this is not just educating coaches, but educating good coaches as well for they are the transmitters of knowledge to the players. He expressed his delight in Gambia qualifying to its maiden AFCON despite the challenges posed by the Covid19 pandemic.

Alagie Ebrima Nyassi the Grassroots and Youth Football Manager of the GFF gave the vote of thanks, describing the event as a rare opportunity for the participants.

He assured that they will make best use of the knowledge gained by helping in the training of more coaches.

Source: GFF