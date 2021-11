Press release: Following consultations between the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon Dawda A. Jallow, and the Chairman of the TRRC, Dr. Lamin J. Sise, the TRRC Commissioners will submit their final report to the President, H.E Adama Barrow at State House at 10am on Thursday, 25th November, 2021.

The Commissioners will hold a press briefing at TRRC premises in Kotu following the submission of their report.

