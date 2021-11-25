Gambia: Team Beatrice Invites Opponent for Public Debate

Team Beatrice Allen has extended an invitation for a public debate to her opponent Team King Colley, her opponent for the 27th November 2021 Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) elections.

The invitation sent to Team Colley by Yorro Njie, Team Beatrice Candidate for Secretary General reads:

"At the instance of my Presidential candidate (Beatrice Allen) and her team (Team Beatrice), we are hereby inviting Team King for a public debate on or before Friday 26th November, 2021. The debate will focus on our manifestos, the governance of the Olympic Movement, the Olympic Charter and Olympic Solidarity, or any other key areas of interest the host may deem important for the development of sports in The Gambia."

"I have equally copied some journalists in this email for their information and with the hope that they will help host and facilitate the success of this debate."

"On behalf of my team, I want to reassure you of our continuous decorum, professionalism and maturity throughout this campaign period."

Meanwhile, both presidential candidates recently launched their manifestos with the winner of the 27th November 2021 election set to replace current GNOC president Dodou 'Capi' Joof who will not be seeking re-election.