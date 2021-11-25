Kenya: No Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate, No Kenya Cup Action - KRU

No team will be allowed to field players not yet fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Kenya Cup league, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has said.

There are six matches on the cards in the men's league as the 2021/2022 Kenya Cup season kicks off on Saturday at several venues across the country. There will be three women's league matches too this weekend.

It will be the first time KRU is hosting the women's league featuring six teams; Mwamba, Nakuru, Ruckit, Yamanashi Impala Saracens, Homeboyz and Northern Suburbs.

The season will again be played on a one-off, round robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-final playoffs with the final slated for March 5, 2022.

Strathmore Leos get the new season underway when they host Nakuru in the day's early kick off at the RFUEA ground.

This match will pave the way for the Ngong Road derby when hosts Kenya Harlequin and Impala Saracens face off in the subsequent fixture at the RFUEA.

Last season's runners up Kabras Sugar will host Kenyatta University's Blak Blad at the Moi Showground, Kakamega with Masinde Muliro taking on Nondescripts at the MMUST Campus in Lurambi, Kakamega.

Menengai Oilers welcome Mwamba at the Moi Showground, Nakuru while defending champions KCB Rugby host Homeboyz at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

This year's league season will also incorporate women's action.

The women's league will start with Mwamba and Nakuru locking horns at the RFUEA. Ruckit and Impala will duel at the Impala Club with Homeboyz and Northern Suburbs facing off in Ruaraka.

Fixtures

Kenya Cup

Strathmore Leos v Nakuru (1.00pm) RFUEA (live)

Kenya Harlequin v Impala Saracens (3.00pm) RFUEA (live)

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad (3.00pm) Moi Showground, Kakamega

Masinde Muliro v Nondescripts( 3.00pm) MMUST, Kakamega

Menengai Oilers v Mwamba (3.00pm) Moi Showground, Nakuru

KCB v Homeboyz (3.00pm) KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka

Women's Fixtures

Mwamba v Nakuru (11.00am) RFUEA, Nairobi

Ruckit v Yamanashi Impala Saracens (1.00pm) Impala Club, Nairobi

Homeboyz v Northern Suburbs (1.00pm) KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka