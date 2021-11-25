Kenya: FKF's Nick Mwendwa Walks Free After Prosecution Failed to File Charges

Nairobi — The President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nick Mwendwa is now a free man after prosecutors failed to prefer charges against him.

He was arrested last week after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed disbanded the federation and formed a caretaker committee chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera to take over for six months, in what has elicited mixed reactions.

The prosecution told the court Thursday that there were no charges to be filed against him after investigations that started two weeks ago.

Mwendwa has been out of bond after the prosecution's request to have him detained for a further 14 days was granted by the court.

He was arrested last week over mismanagement and arraigned days later.

Mwendwa was barred from accessing his office, or making public comments in the media over the case or the investigations.

"No access to all the workers of FKF, no address to the media at all, not to attend any football-related activities until the ruling of November 17, 2021, is delivered. I mean even today's game, that is if you are going to be out," said Milimani Magistrate Wandia Nyamu.