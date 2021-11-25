Tunisia: Libyan Political Process At Heart of Working Session Between Jerandi and His Congolese Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — A working session took place on Wednesday between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad, Jean-Claude Gakosso.

The Republic of Congo currently chairs the African Union (AU) High-Level Committee on Libya.

The Congolese minister stressed the importance of his visit to Tunisia, before going to Libya at the head of an African Union delegation, "in the framework of consultation and coordination with Tunisia," he said.

He also stressed the importance of knowing the views of President Kais Saied, who received him on Tuesday, saying that "Tunisia plays a crucial role in the impetus of regional and international efforts to complete the political process in Libya and restore security and stability in the country," reads a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, Jerandi highlighted "Tunisia's interest in the advancement of the political process in Libya and in supporting the Libyan brothers in their efforts to restore stability and rebuild their economy under Libyan leadership.

The role of neighbouring countries and regional organisations including the AU is crucial in supporting Libyan efforts to complete the political process, according to Jerandi.

This is possible, he said, in the framework of a partnership between Libya and the international community, based on the results of the Berlin Conference 1 and 2, the Ministerial Consultation Meeting of Libya's Neighbouring Countries in Algiers, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, the Conference in Support of Libya's Stability in Tripoli, the latest Paris Summit on Libya ( November 12, 2021), and the related UN Security Council resolutions.

Jerandi also stressed Tunisia's determination to continue the consultation and coordination with the AU at this delicate stage in Libya.

The two ministers also discussed the Tunisian-Congolese relations of cooperation and friendship and the means to strengthen them, stressing the will to further diversify them.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Congolese Abroad has, in this context, expressed his country's willingness to draw inspiration from the Tunisian experience, particularly in the fields of tourism, vocational training, higher education and scientific research.

The two parties also reviewed the upcoming bilateral deadlines, including the second session of the Tunisian-Congolese Joint Commission, and agreed to set a timetable in this sense as soon as possible, especially at the beginning of 2022.