Libya: First Edition of 'Made in Libya' Exhibition Kicks-Off

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of the "Made in Libya" exhibition kicked-off on Wednesday at the Kram exhibition centre, with the participation of 150 companies.

In her opening remarks, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Genji said this event reflects the willingness of the Tunisian and Libyan governments to bolster industrial cooperation, to make the two countries an African and Euro-Mediterranean platform for industrialisation and export.

Minister of Industry and Minerals Ahmed Abu Hisa, for his part, stressed that this fair offers an opportunity to promote Libyan industry, adding that his country is working to strengthen trade with Tunisia.

This fair is part of the Tunisian-Libyan industrial forum, held from November 23 to 27 in Tunis.