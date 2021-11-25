Libya: First Edition of 'Made in Libya' Exhibition Kicks-Off

24 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The first edition of the "Made in Libya" exhibition kicked-off on Wednesday at the Kram exhibition centre, with the participation of 150 companies.

In her opening remarks, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Genji said this event reflects the willingness of the Tunisian and Libyan governments to bolster industrial cooperation, to make the two countries an African and Euro-Mediterranean platform for industrialisation and export.

Minister of Industry and Minerals Ahmed Abu Hisa, for his part, stressed that this fair offers an opportunity to promote Libyan industry, adding that his country is working to strengthen trade with Tunisia.

This fair is part of the Tunisian-Libyan industrial forum, held from November 23 to 27 in Tunis.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X