Tanzania: Dar es Salaam to Host Next Year's Energy Congress

24 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Players in the energy sector will converge in Dar es Salaam next year at the fourth edition of the Tanzania Energy Congress where they will deliberate on issues pertaining to plans and priorities of the Ministry of Energy with regards to the next strategic steps in both the energy and hydrocarbons sectors in Tanzania.

The meeting, whose patron will be Energy minister January Makamba, is organised by DMG Events along with their strategic Tanzanian partners Ocean Business Partners Tanzania, the organisers said in a statement yesterday.

The decision was reached during their meeting with Mr Makamba at the recent Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).

The event will be held for two days starting August 3, 2022.

"It could not come at a more critical time for us Tanzanians," said the director of Ocean Business Partners Tanzania, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim.

The Congress will highlight plans and priorities of the Ministry of Energy with regard to the next strategic steps in both the energy and hydrocarbons sectors in Tanzania.

The statement quotes Mr Makamba as saying that the Congress will act as a forum for both national and international business leaders, investors, and new contractors to network and exchange ideas, with the ultimate aim of developing and identifying new opportunities which will exist within the energy sector of Tanzania.

"I would like to actively encourage all companies involved in the energy sectors of Tanzania or those seeking opportunities within it, to attend and participate in this crucial industry event and I look forward to personally welcoming you to Dar es Salaam in August 2022," said Mr Makamba.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took office in March 2021, has made concerted efforts to create a more conducive business environment, and Mr Makamba is confident about the government's LNG aspirations, with negotiations starting again between the Tanzanian government, Shell and Equinor about a Host Government Agreement (HGA) for a $30 billionn liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Tanzanian leaders are hoping to come to an agreement with the companies by the end of this year.

