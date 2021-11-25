Tanzania: Italy Envoy in New Push to Boost Experience Exchanging Relations

Dar es Salaam — Italian ambassador to Tanzania Marco Lombardi says his country has decided to exchange experiences with Tanzania, whose cooks will be trained to cook Italian foods in the country.

The envoy made the statement yesterday during the marking of the Italian Cuisine Week held simultaneously in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar after being launched by Natural Resources and Tourism deputy minister Mary Masanja.

During the celebrations that brought together different stakeholders including cooks from both Tanzania and Italy, attendants and some leaders of Emirates Airlines, Mr Lombardi said the event was the sixth edition celebrated in tandem with knowing the traditions and cultures of both Italy and Tanzania.

"These celebrations will open up more opportunities for interacting, business, tourism and as well cementing the bilateral relations between the two nations," said Mr Lambardi.

The envoy said that Italian tourists visiting Tanzania will enjoy the foods of their origin.

"Most Italian tourists visiting Tanzania face the challenge of missing their traditional foods, but now we are going to exchange experiences with our Tanzanian counterparts so that those Italian tourists can get the opportunity of enjoying their natural foods while in the country," said the envoy.

For her part, Ms Masanja said the celebrations were also a promotion to Tanzanian tourism.

"If Italian tourists visit our country and enjoy their environment, their natural foods leave alone other tourist attractions, they will become ambassadors to others," said the minister.

She said tourism in the country had started to improve after being sluggish in recent years due to the corona virus pandemic, adding that they were now expecting to receive more tourists in the country.

One of the Tanzanian cooks at the event, Mr Rickius Rockius, said the celebrations would help them know how to cook Italian foods and train their Italian counterparts as well about cooking Tanzania natural foods.