Kenya to Raise Sh6.2 Trillion to Fight Climate Change

Kenya plans to raise Sh6.2 trillion to execute policies and programmes that will help to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 32 per cent in the next 10 years, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

The President said Kenya would have to mobilise 13 per cent of this figure, estimated to be Sh806 billion, from domestic sources, while the rest will come from development partners.

In a speech delivered during the seventh devolution conference in Makueni County, the Head of State said the huge investments reflected Kenya's desire to play its part in international community efforts to address climate change and global warming.

"We are sending a clear political statement that Kenya is ready to work with like-minded institutions to accelerate action to moderate the negative impacts of climate change and facilitate adjustments to expected climate impacts," said the President in a speech delivered via a video link from South Africa where he is on an official visit.

The President told the more than 3,000 delegates drawn from county and national governments, civil society and development partners that his administration had adopted comprehensive sets of rules, policies and procedures to address climate change, which, he said, was a threat to all nations.

He cited the Climate Change Act, the National Drought Management Authority Act, the National Climate Change Finance policy, the National Climate Change Action Plan and the National Adaptation Plan and the Green Economy Strategy Implementation Plan as some of the most visible actions his regime has rolled out to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Delegates who spoke yesterday, noted the dangers climate change poses and called for concerted efforts from authorities to ensure the challenge is addressed.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was the chief guest, described climate change as the "elephant in the room of human survival" and praised counties for focusing on climate change, which, he noted, is the greatest challenge humanity is facing now and in centuries ahead.

"Climate change is bigger than the election coming up in 2022 or the ones that will follow in 2027 or 2032. It is a life and death matter that has cornered everyone all over the planet," he said.

Mr Odinga further pushed for the formation of a national climate council that should be domiciled at the presidency.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said his ministry was spending up to 30 per cent of its operational budget to deal with challenges brought about by climate change. He revealed that the National Security Council had been forced to redesign its national security strategy.

"We are being forced to address challenges that were not foreseeable 10 years ago," said the CS, who linked the community conflicts in Laikipia, Turkana, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet to the effects of climate change.

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko said Kenya had made major gains under President Kenyatta on climate change.

"Political parties must tell us what it is they will do once they take power so that we don't lose the gains so far achieved," he said

"I've been waiting for the political parties to tell Kenyans what they propose in their manifestos on what they will do to address the most serious threat to humanity once they capture power," he said.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said there is no political will to fight big industries that pollute Kenya's water sources.