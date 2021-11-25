Kenya: Athletics Kenya Promises Support for Nakuru Marathon

Athletics Kenya (AK) has pledged support the organisers of the inaugural Nakuru City Marathon to ensure that the race succeeds on Sunday.

AK president Jack Tuwei termed the idea by the Nakuru County Government to introduce the race as noble, saying it will give athletes more opportunities and chances to showcase their talent.

"We have gone through their planning and I think they are heading in the right direction. We hope this is just the beginning of a new dawn in athletics in the area that has also produced some of Kenya's great international athletics stars, "said Tuwei.

He said that AK has already provided the much-needed technical input to the event including the measurement of the route.

"We will do the implementation together to make sure all goes well and that the athletes are satisfied, "said Tuwei.

Tuwei said that being almost in the middle between Eldoret and Nairobi, the event is likely to attract a huge turnout.

"Most athletes have resumed training after a break and the event will be a good start for them to open the new season. This will be the biggest event at the Great Rift," noted Tuwei.

Tuwei commended Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui for the work he is doing to ensure the area has good sports facilities.

Tuwei pointed out that the renovations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru that aim to give the arena an international outlook and the construction of a new stadium in Keringet, Kuresoi is commendable.

"The county government has emulated other cities and major towns in the country like Nairobi, Eldoret, Mombasa, Kisumu," he said.

" This is also in line with upholding Kenya's distance prowess and It's my hope that the race will eventually be upgraded to full marathon in future," said Tuwei, who congratulated Kinyanjui for his efforts that has led to Nakuru gaining city status.

Tuwei appealed to Kenya's elite athletes to support the race through participation in the various categories that will be in place.

Nakuru County has produced some of the country's top athletes including the 2017 London World marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and two-time Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepngétich among others.

The event that already has Stanbic Bank and Geothermal Development Company on board as sponsors besides Nakuru County government, will have two other supplementary races; 10km and 5km family fun run.