Nigeria: Kingmakers Justify Selection of Monarch in Osun Community

Osogbo — As crisis engulfed the selection of a candidate for the throne of Akinrun of Ikirun land in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, the kingmakers have said that the process and procedures were clear enough.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference addressed by the kingmakers, the high -chief of the community, Chief Elemon Bamidele Onifade, said during the selection process, which was witnessed by the representative of the government, religious leaders as well as the security personnel, was done in a transparent manner.

He said 21aspirants obtained forms and Yunus Olalekan Akadir from Obaara ruling house was chosen and as well voted for in the presence of other aspirants.

He remarked that all kingmakers witnessed the exercise, noting that Chief Essa of Ikirun, Chief Lawal Adetoyese Kareem led other kingmakers to the selection venue.

Three ruling houses are involved in the contest, namely: Obaara ruling house, Gboleru ruling house and Adeyemi ruling house.

Onifade explained that people of the community as well as the youths canvassed for youth inclusiveness in becoming the monarch of the town in other to foster good progress and development of the community.

He equally remarked that the community wanted somebody that will bring development to the town this time around.

He denied insinuations making round that the kingmakers were induced to select Akadir from Obaara ruling house.

Meanwhile, Concerned Ikirun Youths, in a statement signed by Olawale Oluwafemi in the community yesterday expressed displeasure over the controversial surrounding the the selection of the monarch.

"Ikirun has a strong historical background with its central location and notable indigenes that have excelled in various spheres of life such as the armed forces, academia, health, business, among other legitimate sector."

We strongly hold that a town like ours blessed with several professors and well-read individuals should not be led by someone who is not well lettered but uneducated as well. We believe that we do not deserve someone whose level of formal education and attainment of a secondary school certificate at Coker Memorial College is questionable,"he said.

" We feel that the purported selection process of the new Akirun, which according to the Eesa of Ikirun, Chief Lawal Adetoyese Kareem, is faulty. This is so because the Eesa, who doubles as the Head of the Kingmakers was unable to reach his colleagues 72 hours prior to the purported selection."

Oluwafemi also remarked that Eesa also claimed that they usually meet on daily basis to make decisions on how to govern the town and the way forward but they were unavailable two days to the purported selection process.

He said: "The six other kingmakers remained incommunicado and Eesa said it on Rave FM Radio yesterday that he reliably learnt that Chief Moshood Oluawo, Moshadek, who is the Commissioner I for the State Universal Basic Education Board and some other political officials whisked away the six other kingmakers from Ikirun to Osogbo and induced them with a view of using government name to coerce the kingmakers to support their preferred candidate "

"As Concerned Ikirun Youths, we believe the act is undemocratic and negates the due procedures of selecting who fills the vacant stool. In addition, the mood of Ikirun people does not favour the person that was allegedly selected. It should therefore be noted that we know Mr. Governor for his humility and forthrightness and as someone who will not allow anyone to tarnish his image which everybody in our town and the entire state admires him for. "

"Residents of Ikirun plead with Mr Governor to intervene in this matter so as to sustain the peace and order enjoyed in the town and the state at large."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The youth leader, however, demanded that the process that produced the purported Akirun-elect should be declared null and void by the government . Oluwafemi also urged the government to set up an investigation committee to investigate the process and the claims of the parties involved.

"At this age, Ikirun is too blessed to be led by an uneducated person, a man of questionable character. That the kingmakers should tell the whole world where they have converged to resolve to select or appoint the said day. That since the matter is currently in the Court, the government should not go ahead with the planned installation of the Akirun-elect but wait for the position of the judiciary on the matter".

He therefore, urged residents and indigenes of Ikirun to be law-abiding and resist attempts by unscrupulous elements to hide under the guise of the kingship tussle to perpetrate criminal activities in the town.