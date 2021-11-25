Liberia: Melvin Sackor Missing in Action

During major security raid

Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Col. Melvin Sackor was "missing in action" during negotiations after joint security forces carried out a major raid of ghettos they considered to be alleged criminal hideouts in Duala, Bushrod Island.

The Chairman of the Bureau of Veteran Affairs, General Augustine J. Nagbe, alias General Power, led the negotiations and peace efforts to restore calm in the affected area which had become very tense following the raid Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

Three persons are feared dead following the raid in Duala in which the Anti-robbery unit of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and the Monrovia City Police took part early Tuesday.

According to Gen. Nagbe, he was at the Veterans Affairs Office on the Star Base on Bushrod Island when he heard of crisis and firing of guns in Duala, and he moved in to calm the situation.

"The zogoes (disadvantaged folks) fired and the police fired. However, I want to say sorry for the death of those peaceful citizens who were caught in the middle of the firing. Let us all stop the violence and live in peace because, without peace and stability, we can achieve anything," Gen. Power explained.

Authorities are yet to confirm casualties as a result of the incident. But police said a joint security operation on Tuesday led to the raiding of ghettos in the affected areas.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed that those feared dead were not disadvantaged youth or zogoes.

Following the joint security operation, a young man dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans was seen lying unconscious in a pool of blood around the Beer Factory company in Duala with a deep wound seen on the right side of his chest.

Around the Techno House in Duala, a man believed to be a motorcyclist was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood with a deep wound on his side.

Between the Doe Community and Kuioway Junction on Bushrod Island where motorcycles are usually packed, another young man dressed in yellow and blue Arsenal jersey and white Real Madrid treasure was found lying unconscious with blood oozing from his head.

This paper cannot tell whether the deep wounds on the bodies of the unconscious men were bullet wounds, but eyewitnesses said there were gun fires during the raid.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health and the Liberia National Red Cross were seen collecting the bodies of the three unconscious men and putting them in ambulances from the ministry and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK).

The situation in the commercial hub of Duala caused serious traffic congestion Tuesday and the closure of several businesses before police later restored calm in the area.

Businessmen and women and other private citizens ran for their lives during the incident.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, James Bateh, a disadvantaged youth who managed to escape from the security forces said he and his friends were at their usual sleeping place in the swamp popularly known as "China" when they heard gun sounds which made them flee for their lives.

Following the incident, the Liberia National Police issued a press statement Tuesday, 23 November, saying alleged criminals opened fire on members of the joint security that were carrying out the ridding process, thereby leaving one officer of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) Police injured.

Police Spokesman H. Moses Carter also said about three stores were looted during the incident and three persons who were unconscious have been taken to the JFK. He said the status of the unconscious persons will be announced anytime soon.

According to him, the total number of persons arrested by police is 14 and they are currently at Police Headquarters in connection to the standoff.

The police said they have restored calm on Bushrod Island and have made arrests of a few alleged criminals.

The LNP said other potential trouble makers were still being pursued by its team of responding officers.