Liberia: Gender Ministry and Partners Observe 16 - Days of Activism

The ministry of gender, children, and social protection in collaboration with its local and international partners commemorates 16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Liberia.

The exercise is an international campaign commemorated annually from November 25th to 10th December to reinforce, elevate and collaborate efforts to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

This year's campaign is being observed under a Global Theme: "End Violence Against Women Now!"

Liberia is commemorating the day under a National Theme: "Enough is Enough! Let's Act Now To End Violence Against Women, Girls, Children, and Other Marginalized Groups".

According to the ministry, this approach is also in alignment with the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), Pillar One: Power to the People, which highlights gender and equity as a strategy to eliminate GBV and other social inequalities of women and girls particularly.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 16 Days of activism globally and the 20th commemoration in Liberia.

these dates were chosen to emphasize that violence against women and girls is a violation of human rights and acknowledges the role of patriarchal systems that embody harmful traditional practices and legal policies that are silent on abuses against women and girls thereby denying them their rights to a life of dignity.

Speaking via zoom, Gender Minister Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr indicates the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism encourages activists to focus on issues that are most pertinent to the local context, saying the Ministry of Gender and partners intend to harness a concerted effort in accomplishing a massive nationwide awareness to all communities in the 15 counties of Liberia to promote the concept of Preventing Gender-Based Violence throughout the 16 days, with some of the key activities in the Anti- SGBV Road Map of the Government being highlighted. Advocate for the protection of women's and girls' rights in all sectors of society through media engagements; engage more males and bring them on board to join the fight against GBV, as well as strengthen community ownership in the fight to eradicate Gender-Based Violence.

Meanwhile, the Government of Liberia has disbursed US$1 million for the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (ITSGBV) through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The money is inclusive of the DNA machine and its attending equipment plus the US$500,000 that was currently disbursed by the ministry. Editing by Jonathan Browne