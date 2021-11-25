Uganda: Seychelles Needs More Ugandan Teachers, Doctors

Seychelles needs more Ugandan teachers (for Sciences) and doctors, and has the potential to import agricultural products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products, Uganda's high commissioner to Seychelles, Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango has revealed.

Dr Galiwango who is the first ever High Commissioner of Uganda to Seychelles made the revelation after presenting his letters of credence to Seychelles president, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan at State House in Victoria on Tuesday.

Dr Galiwango is Uganda's High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles with residence in Nairobi. He was accompanied to Victoria by his spouse Hajjat Sheru Umar Nsubuga, Mr Aryabaha Evans (Counsellor) and Ms Bernadette M. Ssempa (First Secretary) from the Uganda High Commission, Nairobi.

Dr Galiwango and President Ramkalawan agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Uganda and Seychelles by concluding a General Cooperation Framework Agreement - with special focus on education, health, tourism, and agribusiness, among others.

The High Commissioner and his delegation separately met Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde; Minister of Agriculture and Climate Change and Environment, Mr. Flavien Joubert; Minister of Health, Mrs. Peggy Vidot; and Principal Secretary for Education Services Department, Dr. Odile Decomarmond.

The officials indicated that Seychelles needs more Ugandan Teachers (for Sciences) and doctors, and has the potential to import agricultural products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products. Dr Galiwango and his delegation also met the chairperson of Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the following day.

Seychelles officials also underscored the quality of service provided to their country by Ugandan teachers and judges over the years. They singled out Justice Martin Stephen Egonda Ntende who was the Chief Justice of Seychelles from 2009 to 2014; Justice Lilian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza (Court of Appeal, 2019); Justice Duncan Gaswaga (First Anti-Corruption Commission, 2016); and Justice Akiiki Kiiza (Supreme Court, 2014).

Seychelles has the total GPD of USD 12.3 billion and GDP Per Capita of USD 11,425.1 (2020) which is the highest in Africa. However, the country is highly dependent on tourism and fisheries, and climate change poses long-term sustainability risks.