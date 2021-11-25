Ghana: Libyan Embassy Offers Scholarships to 7 Ghanaian Students

The Libyan Embassy in Ghana has offered scholarships to seven Ghanaian students, to pursue Islamic Dawa Course, at the Faculty of Islamic Call, in Tripoli, Libya.

Dawa is an Islamic doctrine based on the act of calling people to embrace Islam, educate and equip missionaries to embark on outreach programmes to convert people to Islam.

The beneficiaries are Abdallah Munir, Mohammed Amin Mahmud, Muaza Abubakari, Mustapha Human, Ahmed Osman Zambu, Mahmud Umar Dankwa and Mallam Suala, all from the Kumasi Metropolis.

Mohammed Milad Misbah, Charge D'affaires at the Embassy, who advised the beneficiaries before their departure to Libya, to propagate the message of brotherliness while pursuing their courses.

He said since the establishment of the Facultyin 1974, to spearhead Islamic teachings, students from across the globe have benefited from the programme.

Mr Misbah said 44 batches of students have graduated, adding that 30 different nationalities were currently on campus pursuing courses.

He explained that the scholarships to the Ghanaian students included free residence, health insurance cover, books and monthly allowance, all throughout the course.

Mr Misbah asked them to take the programme seriously since the College thrived on moderate Islamic teachings.

He commend the harmonious relationship between Islam and Christianity, which has been the bedrock of peace in Ghana.

Mr Mahmud, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Libyan Embassy for offering them the scholarships, and promised to study hard.