Ghana: 5 in Court Over Alleged Gang Rape of Girl, 16

Ho — Five of the six men, who allegedly took part in the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a classroom after luring her from home at Ehi, near Dzodze, almost six years ago, appeared again before a Ho High Court, on Monday.

The accused are Joshua Kpeli, alias Stigma, unemployed; Francis Sabla, alias China, unemployed; Innocent Alevi, alias Clerk, unemployed, barber; Miwoekpor Agbenyega, alias Agbey, barber; and Julius Donkor, student, alias Kapaya.

The accused who were in their late teens and early 20s at the time pleaded not guilty to rape at an earlier sitting. A sixth accused, Paul Agumezor, trader, alias Paulzor, is on the run.

Senior State Attorney, Mr Moses Asampoa, told the court presided over by Mr Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong that on January 22, 2016, at about 2.20am, the girl received a call from Agbenyega, who asked her to buy him something.

The prosecution said that the unsuspecting girl obliged and the accused dragged her to a classroom and had sex with her in turns, adding that the victim cried for help to no avail.

The court heard that although Kpeli did not have sex with the girl, he kept watch over the scene in readiness to alert the other accused if someone from the community was approaching the place.

The prosecution told the court that after the rape, accused warned the girl not to disclose what they did to her to anyone.

At about 2:50, a policeman spotted the victim and Sabla and noticed that the girl was groaning in pain.

The policeman told Sabla to go home, and took the girl to the police station, where she narrated her ordeal and led to the police to the houses of accused, leading to their arrest.

The court heard that after the police took custody of the cellular phones of the accused, they discovered the video recording footages of the sex acts on Agumezor's phone.

The prosecution said that the girl was taken to the St Anthony's Hospital in Dzodze where she received treatment.

Agumezor who jumped bail is being pursued by the police, the court was further told.

Hearing continues on November 29.